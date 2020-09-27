Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scoreboard

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:23 IST
Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul c Shreyas Gopal b Rajpoot 69 Mayank Agarwal c Samson b Tom Curran 106 Glenn Maxwell not out 13 Nicholas Pooran not out 25 Extras: (b-1, w-8, nb-1) 10 Total: 223/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 183-1, 194-2 Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 3-0-30-0, Ankit Rajpoot 4-0-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-46-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-44-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-19-0, Tom Curran 4-0-44-1.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt notifies norms for alternative fuels

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified regulations for various alternative fuels to further promote sustainable transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. After testing use of H-CNG 18 per cent mix of hydrog...

Amethi: Two men killed in road accident

Two men lost their lives in a road accident here on Sunday evening, police said. Jagdishpur police station SHO Rajesh Singh said, The accident took place when Rajendra 25 and Sushil 22 were returning to their homes on a motorcycle and the...

Part of Ghaziabad road caves in, two women hurt

A portion of a road near a nullah adjacent to Gole Park green belt of Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad caved in on Sunday, causing injuries to two women who fell into the resulting pothole, police said. At the time of the incident, the women wer...

Lebanese army: Shooting in north Lebanon kills 2 soldiers

Gunmen in a car opened fire on an army post in northwestern Lebanon on Sunday, triggering a shootout in which two soldiers and one gunman were killed, the Lebanese military said. Another gunman fled to an unknown location, according to an a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020