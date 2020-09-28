Redmi 9A 6GB RAM variant launched in China

The Redmi 9A has got a new 6GB + 128GB storage variant which adds to the existing 2GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage portfolio.

The newly-launched 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY999 (approx. Rs 10,800) and will go on sale in China starting September 29. The phone is offered in Sand Black, Sky Blue and Ocean Green color options.

In India, the Redmi 9A is available in two memory configurations- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

Redmi 9A: Specs

The Redmi 9A is an entry-level phone that features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD DotDrop display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with HyperEngine game technology and up to 6GB RAM.

For photography, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera with Portrait Mode and AI scene detection and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via a Micro USB port.

Redmi 9A boots MIUI 12 based on Android 10. As for the connectivity options, you get 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.