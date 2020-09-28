Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 hits India; price starts at Rs 17,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 in India. Touted as the entertainment powerhouse, the new tablet comes with a sleek design, a 10.4-inch display, 7,040mAh battery and quad speakers.

Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available for pre-order via Samsung.com, leading online portals including Amazon and select retail stores. The LTE model is priced at Rs 21,999 while the Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be offered in Dark Gray, Silver and Gold color options and 3GB+32GB memory configuration.

The Galaxy Tab A7 will be released on October 12. Consumers pre-booking the device will get an additional cashback up to Rs 2000 on transactions made using ICICI credit and debit cards. They can also purchase the Book Cover at a special price of Rs 1875 against the MRP of Rs 4,499.

Galaxy Tab A7: Specs and features

The Galaxy Tab A7 boasts a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with 2000 x 1200-pixels resolution and 80% screen to body ratio. The tablet has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin.

Under the hood, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Tab A7 is fuelled by a 7,040mAh battery that supports adaptive fast charging.

Further, the device is equipped with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound for a rich sound experience. For photography, you get an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy Tab A7 supports Auto HotSpot, Quick Share, Call & Text on Other Devices feature that allows users to receive calls, send and receive text messages on the tablet and Knox, Samsung's signature security platform. Furthermore, users will get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free.