Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 lands in India; first sale on Oct 1

New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:09 IST
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 lands in India; first sale on Oct 1

After months of wait, Xiaomi's most popular fitness band, the Mi Smart Band 5, has finally landed in India. The much-awaited fitness band features an AMOLED display, multiple workout modes, 24/7 heart rate and sleep monitoring functions and supports magnetic charging.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be offered in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange color options. The fitness band will go on sale on October 1 via Mi Home, mi.com and Amazon.

Mi Smart Band 5: Specs and features

The Mi Band 5 boasts a 1.1-inch dynamic color AMOLED Display with 450 nits of brightness and unlimited watch faces. The band is water-resistant for up to 50m. With Magnetic Charging, the fitness tracker charges completely in less than two hours and can go on for two weeks on normal mode and three weeks on power-saving mode.

The Mi Band 5 comes with an Automatic Activity Detection function for daily activity tracking, upgraded PPG biosensor for accurate 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress tracker and guided breathing exercises. The Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) tracks all activities in real-time and advises users how active they need to be to stay healthy.

Further, the fitness band comes with a Women's Health Tracking feature that tracks the menstrual cycle and provides reminders in advance. It also offers 11 workout modes such as Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Power Walking, Pool Swimming, Yoga, jump rope and Freestyle.

The Mi Smart Band 5 offers several other features like Idle Alerts, app notifications, weather forecast, music control, remote camera control, Find My Phone and OTA upgrade.

