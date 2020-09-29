Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: World's first foldable PC now up for pre-orders

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world's first fully functional foldable PC is now up for pre-orders in select markets including the U.S. at a starting price of USD 2,499. The first of its kind laptop was unveiled at the 53rd Consumer Electronics Show (CES), back in January 2020.

When unfolded flat, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features a 13.3-inch QXGA 2K OLED display (2048 x 1536) which can be used in combination with the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard (optional) or an on-screen keyboard that automatically appears when it is needed and an optional rechargeable Lenovo Mod Pen.

When folded closed, the keyboard is stored and wirelessly charged inside the system and secured with magnets. Users can split the screen in two or use full width for one large display, as per their need.

Under the hood, the Always Connected PC is equipped with Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology and will be shipped with Windows 10 Home 64. The device features integrated Intel UHD graphics and discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0 to keep users' critical data more secure.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (4267MHz) and up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The foldable laptop is fuelled by a 50Wh battery that lasts up to 8.5 hours and supports Rapid Charge technology. Connectivity options include 4G/5G (optional) Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one Nano SIM slot.