Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite make global debut; price starts at EUR 249

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:49 IST
Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10T Series comprising the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. The series comes with an AdaptiveSync display, an octa-core processor and supports 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.

The Mi 10T Lite carries a price tag of EUR 279 (approx. Rs 24,000) for the 6GB+64GB model, but early buyers can grab it at a discounted price tag of EUR 249 (approx. Rs 21,500)via Amazon and Mi.com. It also has a 6GB+128GB storage variant priced at EUR329 (approx. Rs 28,400). The Mi 10T Lite will be offered in Atlantic Blue, Rose Gold Beach and Pearly Gray color options.

The Mi 10T is priced at EUR499 (approx. Rs 43,000) for the 6GB+128GB model and EUR549 ( approx. Rs 47,350) for the 8GB+128GB model. On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro comes in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at EUR599 (approx. Rs 51,650) and EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,000), respectively.

Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be offered in Lunar Silver, Cosmic Black and Aurora Blue color options and will be shipped with an anti-bacteria case and screen protector.

Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T: Specs

The Mi 10T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that supports up to 144Hz AdaptiveSync. For eye protection, it offers Reading Mode 3.0, Sunlight Mode 3.0 for maximum visibility in day-light conditions, and a 360-degree light sensor that detects the lighting conditions and automatically adjusts the screen brightness.

It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 2 days in normal usage and supports 33W fast-charging technology.

The Mi 10T Pro houses a triple camera module including a 108MP main lens with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123 FOV and a 5MP macro lens. The rear camera supports six Long Exposure Modes, Photo filters, AI Skyscaping 3.0, Photo Clones, Video Clones, 8K video shooting, Dual Video recording with front and rear cameras simultaneously, Time-lapse videos, Timed burst and many other features.

On the front, the device features a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper with Night mode and HDR. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.

The Mi 10T carries the same specifications as its Pro variant except that it comes with a 64MP main shooter powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor with up to 10x digital zoom at the back and 128GB internal storage.

Mi 10T Lite

