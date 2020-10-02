Left Menu
Nokia announces new milestone; reaches 100 commercial 5G deals

The Finnish telecom giant says it has signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in the third quarter of 2020 including. Earlier this week, Nokia signed a new deal with UK's BT and a renewed 5G deal with Finnish mobile operator Elisa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:07 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Friday announced that it has reached a new milestone of having 100 commercial 5G deals with individual customers and a total of 160 commercial 5G engagements, including paid trials.

According to Nokia, enterprise customers make up 12 percent of it's 5G deals, with recent private wireless deployments including Deutsche Bahn, Toyota Production Engineering and Sandvik.

Commenting on the achievement, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, said, "We are thrilled to have passed this 5G milestone. We know we still have work to do and that the market remains highly competitive. But, we are moving fast – and these wins make it clear that our progress is being validated by customers. We deeply appreciate their ongoing support and are committed to delivering for them."

The Finnish telecom giant says it has signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in the third quarter of 2020 including. Earlier this week, Nokia signed a new deal with UK's BT and a renewed 5G deal with Finnish mobile operator Elisa.

In a press release, Nokia also highlighted the latest advances in its technology including the launch of new end-to-end slicing network functionality for 4G and 5G New Radio (NR) in February 2020, followed by a new range of AirScale radio access products such as the industry's first Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) solution that supports dynamic sharing between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in April

Furthermore, in July 2020, Nokia announced the global commercial availability of its first 5G standalone (SA) private wireless networking solutions for enterprise customers. Just yesterday, the company announced that it has become the first vendor to provide the world's first automated 4G and 5G network slicing across all domains including Radio Access Network (RAN), transport and core.

