Among Us leads list of world's most downloaded games for Q3 2020

InnerSloth's Among Us has topped Sensor Tower's list of the world's most downloaded mobile games of Q3 2020. The online multiplayer party game topped the chart not only in the overall downloads category but also in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to Sensor Tower, the game witnessed more than 13 times installs than what it saw in the third quarter of 2019. To recall, Among Us made the list of the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for the first time in August 2020 at Number 9.

Among Us was launched in 2018 and since then it has been witnessing unprecedented growth. In the August-September 2020 period, the title recorded 86.6 million downloads on mobile devices, making it the biggest hit of 2020.

Talking about the game, Among Us involves 4-10 players or crewmates whose job is to identify an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew while preparing the spaceship for departure. The impostor will sabotage the ship, sneak through vents, deceive, and frame others to remain anonymous and eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home.

Crewmates can't talk to maintain anonymity until a body is found. Once a body is reported, the surviving crew can openly debate who they think the impostor is. They can win by completing all tasks including fixing up the ship or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has slipped from the second to the 10th spot as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Here's the complete list of top mobile games for Q3 2020 by overall downloads: