Lenovo Legion Phone Duel hits Europe; price starts at EUR999.99

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:59 IST
  • AMOLED display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • 5000mAh battery

Lenovo introduced the Legion Phone Duel in China back in July 2020. Now the 5G-enabled gaming phone has arrived in European markets including France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes in Blue and Red color options and is priced at EUR999.99 for the only 16GB+512GB memory option.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: Specifications

The Legion Phone Duel comes with a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB. The phone is fuelled by dual 2,500mAh batteries with 90W Turbo Power Charging that takes the battery level from zero to up to 50 percent in only 10 minutes and takes 30 minutes to fully charge the device.

As for the cameras, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has a 20-megapixel horizontal pop-up selfie camera that activates in 0.5 seconds. At the back, there are two cameras- a 64MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Other features onboard the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dirac Audio, two ultrasonic game keys, four microphones with Qualcomm noise reduction technology and Lenovo Legion Assistant.

