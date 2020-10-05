Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm Android Mini App Store launched as local alternative to Google Play

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:27 IST
Paytm Android Mini App Store launched as local alternative to Google Play
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's popular payments app Paytm has launched a new Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers after several startups raised concerns over Google Play Store's billing system and called for a local alternative to the Google Play.

"Our local India's app store aims to drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission while keeping the digital consumer spends within India. We believe that through this initiative India would be able to build a sustainable and thriving local technology ecosystem that resonates with the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat" Paytm said in a post on Monday.

Mini apps are custom-made mobile websites that providers users with an app-like experience without actually downloading or installing them separately, thereby helping users to save their data and storage. Paytm will provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its official app and users will get several options- Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards for making payments.

Paytm said over 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu and NoBroker have joined the program. The Paytm Android Mini App Store features a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools and has been running in beta with select users.

"I am proud that we are launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer. Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option," said Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Google announced the extension of the deadline for Indian developers to implement the new Play Store billing system until 31st March 2022 saying that it is deeply committed to the success of the Indian ecosystem.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix India releases 3 episodes of "Bad Boy Billionaires" amid legal tussle

Netflix has partially released its much-awaited series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction over the weekend, a lawyer representing Netflix said on Monday.The Bad Boy Billionaires India do...

FATF all set to decide on Pakistan's grey list status

The Financial Action Task Force is all set to decide on Pakistans grey list status in a virtual meeting scheduled later this month, according to a media report on Monday. The Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watch...

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday.Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday...

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd complete Rs 12,000 cr acquisition of KPCL

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Monday announced the completion of the acquisition of the Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited KPCL for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crores. This will result in APSEZ, Indias largest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020