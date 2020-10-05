Paytm Android Mini App Store launched as local alternative to Google Play

India's popular payments app Paytm has launched a new Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers after several startups raised concerns over Google Play Store's billing system and called for a local alternative to the Google Play.

"Our local India's app store aims to drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission while keeping the digital consumer spends within India. We believe that through this initiative India would be able to build a sustainable and thriving local technology ecosystem that resonates with the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat" Paytm said in a post on Monday.

Mini apps are custom-made mobile websites that providers users with an app-like experience without actually downloading or installing them separately, thereby helping users to save their data and storage. Paytm will provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its official app and users will get several options- Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards for making payments.

Paytm said over 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu and NoBroker have joined the program. The Paytm Android Mini App Store features a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools and has been running in beta with select users.

"I am proud that we are launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer. Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option," said Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Google announced the extension of the deadline for Indian developers to implement the new Play Store billing system until 31st March 2022 saying that it is deeply committed to the success of the Indian ecosystem.