Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets new 12GB/128GB variant; to be available via Flipkart

The 12GB+128GB variant of Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 52,999 while the other two 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:16 IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 gets new 12GB/128GB variant; to be available via Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 3 has got a new 12GB+128GB memory variant which joins the two other 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models of the phone. The new variant will be available for purchase starting October 16 during Flipkart's "Big Billion Days" sale event.

The 12GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 52,999 while the other two 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The HDR10 and HDR10+ certified display offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and supports glove touch.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is fuelled by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 30W ROG HyperCharge fast-charging, Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging and boots Android 10 with ROG UI on top.

Speaking of the cameras, the Asus ROG Phone 3 has a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 125-degree FOV and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera supports up to 8K UHD video shooting at 30fps and 4k slow-motion video recording at 120fps, 3-axis electronic image stabilization (EIS) and other features. On the front, there is a 24MP selfie camera.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Banking Startup P10 Bank Launches Goal-Based Investments to Help Young Professionals Begin Their Investment Journey

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Digital banking startup P10 Bank httpswww.p10bank.com has launched two new features aimed at young investors - goal-based investment and liquid mutual fund investment with instant redemptio...

Kenya set to expand Ahero Irrigation Scheme by an additional 2,500 acres

Rice production in Kenya is set to increase following proposals to expand the Ahero Irrigation Scheme by an additional 2,500 acres, according to a news report by Nation.The expansion to be done by the National Irrigation Authority will see ...

POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

HIGHLIGHT6.53 HD Display13MP Triple Cameras Helio G35 Processor5000mAh 2-Day BatteryThe affordable Poco C3 smartphone has gone official in India. Touted as the Game Changer, the budget phone comes with an HDdisplay, an octa-core chipset, 13...

UK's Sunak says "triple-lock" on pensions is safe

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would stick to its so-called triple lock for settling increases in state pensions which could jump next year because of calculation distortions caused by the coronavirus crisis.Asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020