Asus ROG Phone 3 gets new 12GB/128GB variant; to be available via Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 3 has got a new 12GB+128GB memory variant which joins the two other 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models of the phone. The new variant will be available for purchase starting October 16 during Flipkart's "Big Billion Days" sale event.

The 12GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 52,999 while the other two 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The HDR10 and HDR10+ certified display offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and supports glove touch.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is fuelled by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 30W ROG HyperCharge fast-charging, Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging and boots Android 10 with ROG UI on top.

Speaking of the cameras, the Asus ROG Phone 3 has a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 125-degree FOV and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera supports up to 8K UHD video shooting at 30fps and 4k slow-motion video recording at 120fps, 3-axis electronic image stabilization (EIS) and other features. On the front, there is a 24MP selfie camera.