Left Menu
Development News Edition

58 per cent young women face online harassment, abuse: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:22 IST
58 per cent young women face online harassment, abuse: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A latest global survey carried out across 22 countries has revealed that girls and young women are one of the biggest targets of online violence and abuse. Carried out by UK-based humanitarian organization Plan International, the survey, titled "State of the World's Girls Report" , involved 14,000 women aged 15-25 from 22 countries including India, Brazil, Nigeria, Spain, Australia, Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

Ahead of the International Day of Girl Child 2020 on October 11, the survey highlighted that 58 per cent of the respondents accepted having faced online harassment or abuse on different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and TikTok. The percentage of affected women was similar for different regions around the globe.

"In Europe 63 per cent of girls reported harassment, followed by 60 per cent of girls in Latin America, 58 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, 54 per cent in Africa, and 52 per cent in North America," the report found. Ranging from threats of sexual violence to racist comments and stalking, online harassment of young women was directed in different manners. Of the girls who have been harassed, 47 percent have been threatened with physical or sexual violence, while 59 percent faced abusive and insulting language online.

A large number of women from minority and LGBTQ+ communities said they were harassed because of their identities. "Of the girls who were harassed, 42 percent of the girls who identified themselves as LGBTIQ+; 14 percent who self-identified as having a disability; and 37 percent who identified themselves as from an ethnic minority said they get harassed because of it," found the survey conducted from April 1 to May 5.

Despite the anonymity that social media provides, girls and young women do know something about their harassers. Harassment from strangers was more frequent and more frightening than from people they knew. "While 11 per cent of the surveyed girls were harassed by a current or former intimate partner, 21 per cent pointed towards friends and 23 per cent knew their harassers from school or work," it said. Thirty six per cent of the respondents said they were harassed by strangers and 32 per cent by anonymous social media users. Whilst women were listed in the examples of known harassers, none of the girls interviewed suggested women were behind the unknown accounts, many directly mentioned they thought they were men. The abuse and harassment faced online also had an effect on life outside social media. A total of 42 per cent women registered mental or emotional stress, and the same percentage of respondents accepted decrease in self-esteem and confidence because of online harassment. Affected by the ill-treatment online, one in five girls (19 percent) have left or significantly reduced use of a social media platform after being harassed, while another one in ten (12 percent) have changed the way they express themselves. "Girls are being silenced by a toxic level of harassment. Activists, including those campaigning for gender equality and on LGBT+ issues, were often targeted particularly viciously, and their lives and families threatened," said Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Plan International's chief executive. "Driving girls out of online spaces is hugely disempowering in an increasingly digital world, and damages their ability to be seen, heard and become leaders," she said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Our bowlers are doing wonderful job, says Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw feels that bowlers are doing a wonderful job for the side in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Before the match against RCB on Monday, Delhi Capitals were given a big blow as spinner Amit Mis...

JAG couple not being posted together due to operational situation along borders: Army to HC

Army has told the Delhi High Court that the colonel couple, who had challenged their postings to two different locations, cannot be placed at the same place due to operational situation along the borders, organizational interest and paucity...

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswan's LJP; says its alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar is "unbreakable".

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswans LJP says its alliance with Nitish Kumars JDU in Bihar is unbreakable....

Tennis-Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.World number 57 Collins raised her level after the opening nine games of the first se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020