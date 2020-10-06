Left Menu
Nokia launches new range of Smart Android TVs in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:03 IST
Nokia launches new range of Smart Android TVs in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

Nokia today unveiled a new range of LED Smart Android TV in India. The new series comprises six models featuring a sleek design, micro dimming technology for optimum brightness and contrast, sound by Onkyo and support for leading streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube.

The new Nokia LED Smart Android TV range will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting October 15. The 32-inch HD-ready model is priced at Rs 12,999, the 43-inch Full HD model at Rs 22,999, the 43-inch Ultra HD (4k) model at Rs 28,999, the 50-inch Ultra HD (4k) model at Rs 33,999, the 55-inch Ultra HD (4k) at Rs 39,999 and the 65-inch Ultra HD (4k) model at Rs 59,999.

Nokia LED Smart Android TV: Specifications

The entire lineup of Nokia Smart TV comes with a 60Hz display, hotkeys-enabled remote, built-in two-way Bluetooth and runs on Android 9 that provides access to 5000+ apps and Google Assistant.

Nokia 32-inch HD-ready LED Smart Android TV (32TAHDN)

The 32-inch Nokia LED Smart Android TV features and HD display with 1366 x 768-pixels resolution, 325 nits of peak brightness and a whopping contrast ratio of 3000:1. Under the hood, it has a quad-core processor paired with a quad-core Mali 470 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It boasts 24W QuatroX speakers and 15 W tweeters (39W sound output) that deliver a 360-degree audio projection. Connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and a headphone jack.

Nokia 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43TAFHDN)

The 43-inch Nokia Full HD LED Smart Android TV features a Micro Dimming and MaxBrite Display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and 325 nits of brightness. It carries the same specifications as the 32-inch model with the only difference that it has two HDMI ports.

Nokia 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (43TAUHDN)

The 43-inch Nokia Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV features a MaxBrite Display display with 3840 x 2160-pixels resolution and HDR10 support. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Connectivity features include 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, headphone jack, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Nokia 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50TAUHDN)

The 50-inch Nokia Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV boasts MaxBrite Display with 3840 x 2160-pixels resolution, 380 nits of brightness and a whopping contrast ratio of 5000:1 with HDR 10. Under the hood, it features a Quad-Core processor paired with Mali GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

It boasts a 48W soundbar with 30W QuatroX speakers and 18W tweeters. For connectivity, it offers 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a headphone jack, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Nokia 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55TAUHDN)

The 55-inch Nokia Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV offers MaxBrite Display with 3840 x 2160-px resolution and 420 nits of peak brightness.

Nokia 65 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (65TAUHDN)

Similar to other Ultra HD models in the new range, the 65-inch Nokia Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV also has a MaxBrite Display with 3840 x 2160-pixels resolution, 30W QuatroX speakers with 18 W tweeters, a 48W soundbar, quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

