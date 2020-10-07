Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Sunak plans to ban suspect firms from FTSE listing under security plan - The Times

Under the proposed move, the Treasury is expected to lay out a series of scenarios in which the powers could be used, such as reasonable suspicion that a hostile foreign state was seeking to deliberately undermine the reputation of the London Stock Exchange, the Times reported, citing a government official. A listing could also be blocked if it was judged to potentially help a foreign state more easily access state and commercial secrets, the report added.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 06:02 IST
UK's Sunak plans to ban suspect firms from FTSE listing under security plan - The Times

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to take on new powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange on national security grounds, The Times reported on Wednesday. Under the proposed move, the Treasury is expected to lay out a series of scenarios in which the powers could be used, such as reasonable suspicion that a hostile foreign state was seeking to deliberately undermine the reputation of the London Stock Exchange, the Times reported, citing a government official.

A listing could also be blocked if it was judged to potentially help a foreign state more easily access state and commercial secrets, the report added. Britain's finance ministry was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Wednesday.

Sunak is preparing to launch a consultation on the details of the proposal in coming weeks in response to demands from MPs, the newspaper reported. A report prepared by the foreign affairs parliamentary committee has called on the government to directly block listings, stating that it's not reasonable for the Financial Conduct Authority to identify and prevent threats to national security, the Times report said.

The proposed move is not designed to block any specific companies, the newspaper said, adding that only a small fraction of planned listings would be referred to the National Security Council for review.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump stops negotiations with House Democrats on coronavirus stimulus

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday instructed his officials to stop negotiating with the House Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus package, alleging that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not holding talks in good faith. I have instructed my...

U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used killer acquisitions to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into oppressive contracts in...

Trump calls off aid talks, Biden says president 'turned his back' on Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a...

FEATURE-Migrant school closures fuel child labour in Thai seafood industry

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth RANONG, Thailand, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chit Su has been stuck at home peeling crabs with her grandmother since her school for Burmese migrants closed last year in southern Thailand. Even working togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020