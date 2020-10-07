Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urban Company introduces unlimited mental health leave policy for employees

The tech-enabled home services company announced its mental health leave policy, ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10. "Under this employee-centric initiative, employees will be allowed to take unlimited sick leaves in case they are suffering from any form of mental or physical illness, particularly if the patient has contracted COVID-19," a company release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:17 IST
Urban Company introduces unlimited mental health leave policy for employees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Urban Company on Wednesday introduced an initiative under which employees can take unlimited sick leaves in case they are suffering from any form of mental or physical illness. The tech-enabled home services company announced its mental health leave policy, ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10.

"Under this employee-centric initiative, employees will be allowed to take unlimited sick leaves in case they are suffering from any form of mental or physical illness, particularly if the patient has contracted COVID-19," a company release said. Further, the company has partnered with mental wellness platform, iWill to make mental health consultation from leading Indian psychologists accessible to its employees.

Any employee who wants to avail the service would have to register on iWill, and thereafter, would be connected with a leading psychologist who will address the psychological challenges faced by the employee. The complete consultation would be paid by the firm, Urban Company said. "These are anxiety-prone and sensitive times. Mental health is one aspect of human well-being, about which people have very little understanding in not only identifying the symptoms but also in helping another person suffering from it," said Suhail Vadgaokar, Director HR at Urban Company.

Vadgaokar further said that "mental health treatment and psychological consultations continue to be expensive. Therefore, through such initiatives, Urban Company is not only trying to foster employee health and but also create an environment where people feel safe to talk about mental health issues". The company has already implemented various employee well-being friendly policies in the past six months, including optional work-from-home till December 31, five additional privileged leaves, no internal meetings are scheduled on Wednesdays.

Moreover, 'buddy system' has been implemented for those living alone in the city; the company follows silence hours and encourages employees to take personal time off from work, as per the company release.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahane integral part of Delhi Capitals, not looking at mid-season transfer: Official

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on the points table having won four of their five games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But constant questions have been raised on whether they have a place in the XI for...

Aid groups should face tougher action over sex abuse by staff-experts

Adds U.N. comment paras 12 and 13 By Sonia ElksLONDON, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Aid organisations and humanitarian agencies should face tougher action including funding cuts if they do not tackle sexual abuse by staff, aid experts...

POCSO Act has supremacy over Atrocities Act: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has held that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act has supremacy over the Atrocities Act, as the caste of a child cannot override or prejudice his or her security and well-being. The court gave th...

Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India: FM Motegi

Underscoring that Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday said he intends to continue working with Indias External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to further el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020