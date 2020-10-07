Left Menu
Framework to address full range of issues around artificial intelligence a must: R S Sharma

Framework to address full range of issues around artificial intelligence a must: R S Sharma
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Legal framework to address full range of issues around artificial intelligence (AI) including 'algorithmic bias', mining of data is a must and broad principles for the same must be set out "a priori", former TRAI chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday. Speaking at the RAISE 2020 summit, Sharma also stressed the need for a robust data protection and data security legislation at the earliest.

"The sooner it comes, the better it is. It's very important...at the same time, we should have other principle-based regulation, which are not hardcoded but clear," he said. Sharma said though he is a firm believer that regulations must not stifle innovation and should largely be "reactive" unless there is a market failure, there must be a legal framework to ensure that the full range of issues around AI such as algorithmic bias, mining of data, need for consent before use of data, are all addressed.

"These are some of the principles we have to do, a priori," he said. A case in point is robotics where one of principles laid down is to ensure that robots should not harm humans, he said calling for framework to be set for issues around AI and proper use of data that is generated.

On concerns that intelligence and powerful attributes of AI could overtake humans someday, Sharma said any technology must "ringfence" the bad effects to ensure that is works for benefit of society at large. Despite certain worries about "dangers of algorithmic bias" and job losses due to AI and machines, it is important to leverage technology while "preserving" the interest of the society and users, he said. During the fireside chat titled 'Artificial Intelligence Isn't Artificial at All', Sharma also drew attention to the seemingly unbridled powers of digital platforms, terming the concentration of solutions, tools and information in hands of "few large corporates" and platforms a dangerous norm.

"Because solutions are concentrated in a few hands...in a few big large corporates...that are transnational...they may say, we are not governed by your laws," he said. There have been instances of misuse of platforms, and even cases of platform owners weaponising their users, Sharma said.

"Some say it strikes at the roots of democracy in some sense," Sharma said. He suggested that one of the ways of overcoming such issues could be mandating more disclosures on algorithms and source codes, and ensuring strict compliance to laws of land.

"We must develop alternative systems, solutions and protocols that are open and interoperable...and that will give choice to people and lower the entry barriers," he said.

