Webinar to discuss "Current Economic Issues in India"

Economic experts will participate in a webinar titled "Current Economic Issues in India," on October 8 and extensively talk on matters including changes in the country's tax norms, the Consulate General of Republic of Korea here said on Wednesday. The webinar will be chaired by Consul General Young- seup Kwon and around 100 companies will participate in the webinar, an official release said.

"The Consulate General of Republic of Korea is delighted to make an announcement about the upcoming webinar on Current Economic Issues in India in collaboration with Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA)" on October 8, it said. "In the webinar, economic experts will present on the current and future economic trends in India and extensive range of topics including changes in Indian tax norms, custom clearance, duty policy and exchange rates after COVID19 pandemic and Tamil Nadu's latest incentive program," it said.

According to Deputy Consul General Hong Yup Lee, the webinar will be "timely and ideal," as many promising Korean investors are looking for possible location for their new factories which are expected to move from China and other countries for various reasons including geo-economic risks.