Online videos, dealer websites playing significant role in auto purchase journey: Google

The report titled 'Auto Gear Shift India 2020' explored the digital influence on Indian automobile buyers and the opportunities for the industries. "With the consumer placing a much higher importance on online and digital channels - search engines, online videos and dealers' websites have become the three most important touch points for the buyers - leaving behind traditional media platforms," it said.

Updated: 07-10-2020
A large number of people are turning to digital channels like search engines, online videos and dealer websites for research before making their decisions about buying new and used cars and two-wheelers, a report by Google and Kantar said on Wednesday. The report titled 'Auto Gear Shift India 2020' explored the digital influence on Indian automobile buyers and the opportunities for the industries.

"With the consumer placing a much higher importance on online and digital channels - search engines, online videos and dealers' websites have become the three most important touch points for the buyers - leaving behind traditional media platforms," it said. The report found that online video plays a significant role in the purchase journey of an automobile shopper, allowing buyers to experience cars and two-wheelers from different and unique angles such as vehicle features, design (walk-around interior, features and technology), in-action (vehicle safety tests, VR content, performance videos), reviews and ads (testimonials, third party reviews or comparison tests.

As digital becomes the primary touch point for prospective buyers, automobile brands and dealerships have heightened their online presence to be a part of the consumer's car-purchasing journey, it added. "The auto industry is undergoing a digital transformation and many leading brands have already digitised their consumer touch points. With the consumer preferences shifting to digital across categories, we will see more brands find new ways to engage consumers on digital platforms," Nikhil Bansal, Head of Industry - Auto at Google India, said.

He added that the duration between research and final decision making has become short with easy access to information online. "This makes it even more important for auto brands to create richer experiences and content that allows buyers to not just get information but also get an immersive brand experience to engage and influence their decision," he said.

The report is based on a survey of 2,000 respondents covering 17 cities from tier I, II and III cities.

