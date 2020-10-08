Left Menu
Honor launches Watch GS Pro and Watch ES in India: Price and availability

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:39 IST
The Honor Watch GS Pro and Watch ES have landed in India. Both the smartwatches come with an AMOLED display, multiple sports modes, heart and sleep monitoring features and massive battery life.

The Honor Watch GS Pro delivers a staggering 25-day battery life and 100+ workout modes. It will be offered in Charcoal Black, Marl White and Camo Blue color options via Flipkart starting from October 16. It is priced at Rs 17,999, and customers can avail No-Cost EMI of up to 12 months and 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit and debit card transactions.

The Honor Watch ES will be offered in Meteorite black, Coral pink, and Icelandic white starting from October 17 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. It is priced at Rs 7,499 and buyers can avail no-cost EMI of up to six months and an additional 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit card transactions.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The MIL-STD-810G certified Honor Watch GS Pro smartwatch can withstand the toughest environments including temperature shock, rain, solar radiation, low pressure, etc. The rugged smartwatch boasts a polycarbonate body with a 1.39-inch AMOLED color display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and two side function buttons.

Under the hood, the Honor Watch GS Pro features Huawei Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It packs a 790mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 25 days, 100 hours on power-saving mode with GPS on and 14 days under heavy usage scenario.

Coming to the health and wellness monitoring features, the Honor Watch GS Pro offers more than 100 sports modes including hiking and skiing. It supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and all-night sleep tracking (Huawei TruSleep). It comes with a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen saturation level and also supports stress measurement, guided breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking.

Furthermore, the smartwatch has built-in dual satellite navigation systems, GPS and GLONASS, and with the GPS Route Back feature, users can find their way back. Other features include a built-in speaker and microphone to make or receive calls via Bluetooth, notifications for calls, messages and social media apps, remote music control and a smartphone camera trigger.

Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES has a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD color display with a 456 x 280-pixel resolution, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio and more than 200 watch faces to choose from. The watch comes with a single side function button and a 2.5D glass cover.

Under the hood, the smartwatch packs the DK3.5 + ST processor and 180 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The watch supports magnetic fast-charging that delivers a 70 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Honor Watch ES comes with TruSleep 2.0 technology for sleep monitoring, TruSeenTM 4.0 technology for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring the blood oxygen level and TruRelaxTM technology for stress management. Furthermore, the smartwatch supports menstrual cycle tracking and offers 95 different workout modes including 10 professional and 85 customized training modes. It comes with a personal virtual coach including 12 animated workout courses.

Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, notifications for incoming calls and messages, remote smartphone music and camera control and weather updates.

