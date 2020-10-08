Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus are poised to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:47 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus are poised to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. Orange's Belgian division and Proximus, which is majority-owned by the Belgian state, face heavy political pressure to shift from China's Huawei for the next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, following U.S. accusations that Huawei's gear could be used for spying by Beijing, the sources said.

China vehemently denies the accusations. Orange Belgium and Proximus, which have both partnered with Huawei, signed an agreement last year to share their mobile network. Orange declined to comment. Proximus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ram Vilas Paswan -- a 'kingmaker' who outlasted many kings

In politics people you support may forget you sometimes but if you attack a group, then they will never forget and forgive you, Ram Vilas Paswan once said in an informal get-together when someone prodded him on the secret of goodwill and wa...

DJB to construct innovation and research centre, testing lab with latest tech

The Delhi Jal Board will construct an innovation and research centre at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which will carry out pilot studies and allied works like onsite pilot testing, surveys, micro analysis and experts visits. It will also...

If Biden wins "communist" Kamala will takeover in a month, says Trump

If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a months time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals. Vi...

If Biden wins "communist" Kamala will takeover in a month, says Trump

If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a months time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals. Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020