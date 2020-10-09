Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts

Telenet currently relies on equipment made by China's ZTE, and plans to announce its 5G decision in the first half of 2021, a spokeswoman said. CLOSER SCRUTINY The deals to supply radio gear to Orange Belgium and Proximus are a boost for Nokia, which struggled to make headway in the 5G market earlier this year even as Huawei was under pressure. "I have tried to become RAN (radio access network) supplier to Orange Belgium since 2003 when the company was still Mobistar.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:28 IST
Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts

Orange and Proximus have picked Nokia to help build 5G networks in Belgium as they drop Huawei amid U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese firm from supplying key telecoms equipment. The moves are among the first by commercial operators in Europe to drop Huawei from next-generation networks and come after months of diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

The Belgian capital Brussels is home to the NATO alliance and the European Union's executive and parliament, making it a matter of particular concern for U.S. intelligence agencies. "Belgium has been 100% reliant on Chinese vendors for its radio networks - and people working at NATO and the EU were making mobile phone calls on these networks," said John Strand, an independent Danish telecoms consultant.

"The operators are sending a signal that it's important to have access to safe networks." The United States welcomed the decisions by Orange Belgium and Proximus, which have a network sharing agreement.

"This is the latest example of evaporating Huawei deals and further confirmation of this worldwide momentum towards trusted vendors," said Keith Krach, the U.S. undersecretary at the State Department for economic growth, energy and the environment. Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment supplier, strongly denies the U.S. allegations and has been highly critical of calls to ban it from 5G contracts.

However, it said on Friday it accepted the decisions by Orange Belgium and Proximus, which confirmed an earlier Reuters exclusive. "This is the outcome of a tender organised by operators and the result of the free market," a Huawei spokesman said.

"We embrace fair competition, the more diversified a supply chain the more competitive it becomes," he said, adding Huawei had been supplying equipment in Belgium for more than a decade and its commitment remained unchanged. The decisions leave Liberty Group's Telenet as the only mobile carrier in Belgium yet to say which supplier it will use for its next mobile networks. Telenet currently relies on equipment made by China's ZTE, and plans to announce its 5G decision in the first half of 2021, a spokeswoman said.

CLOSER SCRUTINY The deals to supply radio gear to Orange Belgium and Proximus are a boost for Nokia, which struggled to make headway in the 5G market earlier this year even as Huawei was under pressure.

"I have tried to become RAN (radio access network) supplier to Orange Belgium since 2003 when the company was still Mobistar. Here we are, finally," tweeted Tommi Uitto, president of Nokia Mobile Networks. The companies did not disclose a value for the contracts.

Nokia shares were up 3% in afternoon trading. Orange Belgium and Proximus said Ericsson would supply the core of their 5G networks, a smaller slice of business.

EU members have been stepping up scrutiny of so-called high-risk vendors. This subjects Huawei's governance and technology to critical examination and is likely to lead other European operators to strip it from their networks, analysts say. Nokia and Ericsson have been the main beneficiaries of the challenges facing Huawei. From Bell Canada and Telus Corp in Canada to BT in Britain, the Nordic companies have been grabbing market share from the Chinese firm.

Separately, Nokia said it had won a contract to provide data management software to Telefonica UK, which said the Finnish firm would replace the less than 1% of Huawei kit in its network.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

China joins COVAX alliance for global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; to buy doses for 15 mn

China has officially joined the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it plans to supply them on its own to developing countries to improve its imag...

DGGI arrests one person for passing fake ITC of over Rs 190 cr

The GST intelligence arm has arrested one person on charges of creating and operating fictitious firms on forged documents and passing fake input tax credit of over Rs 190 crore by issuing invoices. The Gurugram unit of the Directorate Gene...

Guj: 11 gangsters booked under stringent GCTOC Act

Eleven members of a gang with several serious offences including extortion and land grabbing against their names have been booked under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime GCTOC Act, police said on Friday. An FIR ...

Goa becomes first state to provide 100 pc tap water connections in rural areas: Jal Shakti Ministry

Goa has become the first state in the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The governments Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020