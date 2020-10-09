Steady Run For Hero MotoSports squad in stage 3 Of Andalucia Rally
Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its steady run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Friday with all three riders successfully completing the third stage. Joaquim Rodrigues, who faced a technical snag in stage 2, came back strongly and clocked an impressive time to finish the stage in 18th place.PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:16 IST
C S Santosh continued to ride with confidence and finished the stage in 20th place.
Despite losing some time due to a mechanical issue, Sebastian Buhler regained the momentum to finish the stage in 24th place. With only one more day left in the Rally, the Hero MotoSports Team is well-placed in the overall rankings with Buhler in 18th, Santosh in 21st, and JRod in 27th positions.
