Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, in an all new online format

- Registration begins online from October 6, 2020 - For the first time, open for individual participation, only - Online Prelims, 12 cluster finals, 2 semi-finals and 1 National Final MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's largest and eagerly anticipated business quiz, is back in a new online format for its 17th edition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:25 IST
Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, in an all new online format
Representative image

Registration begins online from October 6, 2020 - For the first time, open for individual participation, only - Online Prelims, 12 cluster finals, 2 semi-finals, and 1 National Final MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's largest and eagerly anticipated business quiz, is back in a new online format for its 17th edition. The registrations for this edition will be open from 6th to 20th October 2020. This knowledge initiative by the Tata Group is all set to roll out and invite participation from the best and the brightest minds from corporates across India. As the world is adapting to the new normal, Tata Crucible has equally stood up to the challenge; and brought in the first-ever virtual format to suit the demands of the time. Throughout its 16 years of quizzing history, Tata Crucible has consistently delivered exciting and novel formats, keeping the game ever exciting and energizing. The quiz has always welcomed participation from both Tata and non-Tata corporates and this year, it will invite individual participation in place of a team, to enable easy participation in virtual form.

In this pan-India quizzing competition to be held online starting with a pan-India prelim, the country is divided into 12 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, the top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which the top 6 finalists will then compete in the 12 online cluster finals. In each of the cluster finals, the top scorer will be recognized as the winner and the second top scorer will be announced as runner-up. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs. 35,000 /-* and Rs. 18,000/-* respectively. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in two semi-finals and finally, six winners will qualify for the national final event scheduled to be held in December 2020. The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata CLiQ. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services, shared, "Tata Crucible Business Quiz has always been conducted as an on-ground experiential engagement, but given the need of the hour, we have decided to conduct the event in an online format this time with individual participation. This new online version of the quiz promises to be as energetic and intense as the ground events. Now that the quiz is being held completely online, this is an opportunity for individuals from even the remotest parts of India to participate in the quiz, which will further increase the level of competition. We are confident that this new format will be appreciated by all Tata Crucible followers and we look forward to enthusiastic participation in the quiz this time as well." Renowned quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain' will continue to be the Quizmaster for the online edition Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz.

Since its inception in 2004, the Tata Crucible has promoted the quest of knowledge and out of the box thinking through quizzing as a culture among brightest minds. For participants, the prestigious Tata Crucible quiz goes beyond juggling facts and tackling trivia; it has now become a quest that celebrates their knowledge and sets them apart. Register and be a part of India's largest business quizzing battle at Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2020. To register and for rules and updates, please visit www.tatacrucible.com.

About Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz: 'Tata Crucible - The Corporate Quiz' seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country's largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster in which the Tata group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event. You can follow Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TataCrucible Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tata_Crucible YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TataCrucible LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/tata-crucible Mobile App: Download the Tata Crucible Brainbox mobile app on your phone, available on iOS, Android and Windows platforms

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university ...

Margaret Nolan, 'Goldfinger' model, actor in 'A Hard Day's Night,' dies at 76

English artist, actor, and former glamour model, Margaret Nolan, famously known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, died on October 5 local time. As per Variety, Nolans son Oscar Deeks co...

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

The premier of Australias most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a secret close personal relationship with a politician under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.N...

Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour. Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020