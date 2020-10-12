Itel forays into smart TV segment, eyes up to 8 pc market share in a year

Smart devices maker Itel on Monday announced its foray into smart LED TV segment in India and said it aims to capture 6-8 per cent market share in a year. The Transsion India Group firm launched six new televisions across different screen sizes of 32 inch to 55 inch in the price range of Rs 8,999 to Rs 34,499, respectively.

All the television sets will be made in India, Itel said in a statement. "We are excited to announce the extremely aggressive and feature-packed TV portfolio for the Indian consumers. The portfolio is targeted at first-time buyers and also those who want to upgrade from CRT TVs to keep pace with their digital lifestyle needs without compromising on quality and overall experience," Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra was quoted as saying in the statement.

The company will provide a 2-year warranty on television sets. "Itel TV plans to capture a market share of 6-8 per cent within one year of its launch," Talapatra said. The high-end model priced at Rs 34,499 apiece will come with a 64-bit 1.0 Gigahertz quad core A53 processor along with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage and pre-loaded entertainment apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube with 20 watt Dolby audio.

The entry-level unit priced as Rs 8,999 will also come with pre-loaded apps, the statement said..