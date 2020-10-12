Left Menu
Apple picked 5G over 120Hz display for iPhone 12 series, claims leaker

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Noted tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that the iPhone 12 series will not have a 120Hz display, the reason being battery life. According to him, Apple had to choose between a 120Hz refresh rate display or 5G support and the iPhone maker picked the latter which drains enough battery by itself.

Further, Prosser said that 5G is much easier to market whereas an average customer doesn't care about 120Hz display. Apple will add support for the 120Hz refresh rate in next year's iPhone lineup, he added.

Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Ku also confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup would miss out on the 120Hz display citing the same reasons.

Apple will launch the iPhone 12 series on October 13. The series is expected to include four models- iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12: Specifications and Price

As per recent leaks, the iPhone 12 Mini will come with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR and Dual camera setup (wide and ultra-wide lens). On the other hand, the iPhone 12 will boast a 6.1-inch display with a dual rear camera array.

Both iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be offered in black, white, red, blue, and green color options and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options with prices starting at USD699 and USD799, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display and triple camera module comprising a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide-angle with a 7P lens and a 52mm telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and LiDAR. The top model, iPhone 12 Pro Max, will sport a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and the camera setup will be the same as the Pro model with the only difference that here the telephoto lens is larger, 65mm, and it supports 5x optical zoom.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be offered in 128GB, 256G, and 512GB storage options and four color variants- gold, silver, graphite and blue. They will be priced starting at USD999 and USD1,099, respectively.

All the models in the iPhone 12 lineup are said to come with a Ceramic Shield glass screen and support 5G connectivity.

