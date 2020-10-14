Left Menu
Samsung offering up to 60 pct discount on Galaxy phones, accessories, home appliances

The discounts and cashback offers will be effective from October 15 to November 16 and Samsung promises 2-3 day superfast delivery across 16000 PIN codes in the country.

Samsung offering up to 60 pct discount on Galaxy phones, accessories, home appliances
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India on Wednesday announced huge discounts of up to 60 percent and exciting cashback offers on a wide range of Samsung products including Galaxy smartphones, accessories, wearables, TV and home appliances for consumers shopping from the company's online stores

On shopping from Samsung.com, consumers can get up to 40 percent discount on select Galaxy smartphones such as the Galaxy S20+, up to 60% off on select accessories such as wireless chargers and JBL speakers, up to 45% discount on a range of TV and Home Appliances such as The Frame, Spacemax Family Hub French Door refrigerator.

In addition, Samsung has partnered with three leading banks including HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI to offers consumers up to 12.5% cashback on their purchase during this festive season.

Apart from the discounts and cashback offers, consumers can unlock 10 shopping vouchers up to Rs 20,000 by registering on the Samsung Shop App and via the Samsung Referral Program, consumers can get exciting rewards (up to 8 percent off). It is applicable to over 21 devices including smartphones, tablets and wearables.

On shopping from the student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com, there is an additional assured gift with every purchase above Rs 10000 along with daily, weekly and a bumper prize.

