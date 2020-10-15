Nokia to migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud

Nokia has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to transform its IT infrastructure. As part of the deal, the Finnish company will migrate its data centers and servers as well as various software applications onto Google Cloud.

"We are very pleased that Google Cloud, with its engineering and operational excellence, is joining our transformation work to help us deliver on the many goals we have set. Given Nokia's digital ambitions and plans, this is an ideal time for Nokia to be taking this step with Google Cloud to accelerate our efforts; and doing all of this in a secure and scalable way," said Ravi Parmasad, VP Global IT Infrastructure at Nokia.

In a press release, Nokia said it has worked with Google Cloud for the past few months to design a highly customized migration approach that will allow the company to exit its IT data centers on a rapid schedule while minimizing business impact and setting a strong foundation for the future.

Further, Google Cloud will deploy strategic systems integrators, solutions specialists, and engineers to ensure Nokia's stable migration. The deal will result in a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs, subsequently driving meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time.

The agility, rapid development, and availability offered by Google Cloud's portfolio of extensive infrastructure-as-a-service solutions will accelerate cost optimization, efficiency, and operational reliability for Nokia.

Nokia said its infrastructure and applications will run in the public cloud or in a Software-as-a-Service model going forward. The company has already started migrating its on-premise IT infrastructure and the deployment is expected to extend over an 18- to 24-month period.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud, said, "We are excited to help Nokia revamp its IT infrastructure with our backbone network and our approach to data security, using advanced software-defined networking. We look forward to providing the full menu of our capabilities to help Nokia deliver on its cloud-first strategy and reach its performance requirements."