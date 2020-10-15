Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia to migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud

Nokia said its infrastructure and applications will run in the public cloud or in a Software-as-a-Service model going forward. The company has already started migrating its on-premise IT infrastructure and the deployment is expected to extend over an 18- to 24-month period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 15-10-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 08:50 IST
Nokia to migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to transform its IT infrastructure. As part of the deal, the Finnish company will migrate its data centers and servers as well as various software applications onto Google Cloud.

"We are very pleased that Google Cloud, with its engineering and operational excellence, is joining our transformation work to help us deliver on the many goals we have set. Given Nokia's digital ambitions and plans, this is an ideal time for Nokia to be taking this step with Google Cloud to accelerate our efforts; and doing all of this in a secure and scalable way," said Ravi Parmasad, VP Global IT Infrastructure at Nokia.

In a press release, Nokia said it has worked with Google Cloud for the past few months to design a highly customized migration approach that will allow the company to exit its IT data centers on a rapid schedule while minimizing business impact and setting a strong foundation for the future.

Further, Google Cloud will deploy strategic systems integrators, solutions specialists, and engineers to ensure Nokia's stable migration. The deal will result in a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs, subsequently driving meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time.

The agility, rapid development, and availability offered by Google Cloud's portfolio of extensive infrastructure-as-a-service solutions will accelerate cost optimization, efficiency, and operational reliability for Nokia.

Nokia said its infrastructure and applications will run in the public cloud or in a Software-as-a-Service model going forward. The company has already started migrating its on-premise IT infrastructure and the deployment is expected to extend over an 18- to 24-month period.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud, said, "We are excited to help Nokia revamp its IT infrastructure with our backbone network and our approach to data security, using advanced software-defined networking. We look forward to providing the full menu of our capabilities to help Nokia deliver on its cloud-first strategy and reach its performance requirements."

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises $6 bln as U.S. investors overlook political tensions

China has raised 6 billion in a dollar bond issue that was offered to U.S. investors for the first time, according to a term-sheet reviewed by Reuters, just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. The deal, the fifth foreign currency denominated ...

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020,PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that every...

Rugby-UK-based Pumas pair to miss Rugby Championship due to documentation issue

Argentinas preparations for the Rugby Championship hit another speed bump on Thursday after two of their players based in Britain were withdrawn from the squad due to documentation problems. The Argentine Rugby Union UAR said on the teams T...

The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National

This is no ordinary road to the Masters. Instead of the tropical warmth of Florida in the spring, it starts in the hot desert air of Nevada in October.Instead of a series of PGA Tour events some 500 miles south of Augusta National with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020