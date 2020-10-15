Impetus recognized as Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2020 for the 4th time

Left Menu
NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focussed on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized as Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2020 for the 4th time in a row by the World HRD Congress.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focussed on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized as Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2020 for the 4th time in a row by the World HRD Congress. Featuring again in the list of Asia's Dream Companies to Work For in India, Impetus is a consistent achiever, recognized by the World HRD Congress, a globally recognized body with footprints across 90+ countries and stalwarts from the field of Human Resources.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "Employee delight is among our key priorities. As an employer of choice, and with our people as ambassadors, this distinction is proof of it. We aim to build a global brand that resonates with our culture of high-performance and innovation." Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past including the 'Dream Employer of the Year' by World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' and '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India.' About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136002/Impetus_Technologies_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312519/Certificate_Impetus.jpg PWR PWR

