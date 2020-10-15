Left Menu
Lenovo launches new IoT solutions to help retailers grow in new normal

The ThinkIoT Smarter Store Solutions offer end-to-end, pre-tested and validated IoT solutions to improve customer experience by enabling better inventory availability and product interaction whilst driving labor efficiency and addressing the safety needs of stores in the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lenovo today announced new solutions to help retailers drive productivity during challenging economic times while simultaneously addressing the health and safety concerns of consumers in today's new normal environment.

"Brick-and-mortar retailers offer a unique experience for shoppers that cannot be fully replicated online. With ThinkIoT Smarter Store Solutions, we're helping these important retail businesses create even more differentiated customer experiences while improving their bottom line so they can continue to grow during challenging economic times," said John Gordon, President, CIoT Business Group, Lenovo.

The solutions help retailers create a smart shopping experience by bringing in new customers through targeted advertising and tracking of in-store marketing effectiveness through custom QR-codes, driving inventory productivity with out-of-stock detection, inventory counts, and planogram compliance and increase customer purchase rate by using smart displays with interactive product information and tailored ads.

Further, the ThinkIoT Smarter Store Solutions make the in-store shopping experience safer by using FDA-certified temperature screening and communicate policy changes and occupancy levels by using digital signs.

Avalue, L Squared, Spacee, and Viper Imaging are Lenovo's software partners supporting ThinkIoT Smarter Store Solutions. The solutions are available in North America via Lenovo sales representatives and customers can pick based on what's most important to them.

