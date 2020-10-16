Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoT clamps down on illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi

The Department of Telecom's wireless monitoring organisation on Friday conducted raids in South and South-West Delhi to bring down illegal network boosters which interfere with mobile services and result in call drops and other quality issues, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:13 IST
DoT clamps down on illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi

The Department of Telecom's wireless monitoring organisation on Friday conducted raids in South and South-West Delhi to bring down illegal network boosters which interfere with mobile services and result in call drops and other quality issues, an official said. The Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) has also issued notice to e-commerce companies warning against the sale of network boosters without valid permit, the official said. "We got an assignment from WMO regarding unauthorised mobile boosters in East of Kailash, Sant Nagar and South West. We have identified some unauthorised mobile boosters but people are not aware that installing them without a valid permit is illegal. We made them aware of it," G K Reddy, engineer-in-charge, international monitoring station, Wireless Monitoring Organisation, told PTI. Telecom operators have complained to the Department of Telecom that illegal mobile boosters are interfering with their network which is leading to frequent calls drops, hampering call connection etc. According to industry sources, there were reports of around 3,000 illegal boosters working in Delhi. "We have been conducting raids for the last one year and have removed around 400 boosters so far. We have asked people not to illegally instal boosters again and a notice is issued to them to refrain from such illegal activity in future. We will also issue notice to vendors selling boosters without permit," Reddy said. The Wireless Planning Commission under the DoT has in 2019 issued notice to e-commerce for selling network boosters in an unauthorised manner.

The DoT on its website uploaded a public notice asking people to not instal unauthorised mobile signal boosters. "The general public is informed that any person shall not establish, maintain, work, process or deal in unauthorised wireless transceiving apparatus such as unauthorised mobile signal boosters as it is punishable offence as per the provisions of Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933 and India Telegraph Act 1885," the public notice said. It added that use of unauthorised mobile signal boosters creates interference in telecom networks and thereby deteriorates the quality of service for telecom service providers and thereby mobile phone users.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer sees emergency use filing for COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. election

Pfizer Inc expects to provide safety data and file for authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech in late November, delaying any clarity on the vaccine until after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential electi...

Ponting wants his wards to play better cricket in tougher second half

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that playing well in the second half of IPL will be a bigger challenge as the tracks in the UAE will get slower. Citing as example their win against Rajasthan Royals last Wednesday, he said any sc...

HC questions Maha's decision to give college land to PMRDA

The Bombay High Court on Friday questioned the Maharashtra governments decision to hand over around 26 acres of the government polytechnic college in Pune to the PMRDA as its viability gap of funding of Rs 812 crore for the Hinjewadi-Shivaj...

Union Bank of India MD & CEO Rajkiran Rai is new chairman of IBA

Indian Banks Association IBA on Friday said Union Bank of Indias MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G has been elected as the associations chairman for the term 2020-21The managing committee of IBA at its meeting held on October 16, 2020 elected Rajki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020