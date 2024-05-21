South Africans called to support National Youth Service initiative

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on South Africans to support the newly launched National Youth Service (NYS) initiative, aimed at addressing youth unemployment. In collaboration with the Department of Defence and the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), the South African National Service Institution (SANSI) was unveiled.

The SANDF-led NYS will pilot in the country’s poorest districts to combat youth unemployment, which remains high despite the Presidential Employment Stimulus creating over 1.7 million job opportunities. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey indicates a 32.9% unemployment rate, with 35.5% of young people aged 15-24 not in employment, education, or training (NEET).

The initiative will adopt a comprehensive government and societal approach to skill development, aiming to restore livelihoods and alleviate poverty. The programme invites young people to join the NYS, starting with character-building and progressing to industry-based training, leading to employment or entrepreneurship.

SANSI aims to empower young unemployed TVET and university graduates, providing a skills-to-industry pipeline for sustainable employment. The focus areas include food and agriculture, maritime economy, engineering, manufacturing, and digital technologies.

The Deputy President highlighted the initiative's potential to nurture leadership, develop skills, and promote community engagement, aiming to reach 100,000 youth participants this fiscal year. He urged eligible youth to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.

Minister of Defence Thandi Modise praised SANSI as an essential initiative, emphasizing its role in providing discipline, leadership skills, and addressing societal issues like drug abuse. She assured that the SANDF would oversee the project's execution to ensure its success.

The initiative is seen as a significant investment in training young people to contribute meaningfully to the economy and the country's development.