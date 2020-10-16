Left Menu
Czech soccer association HQ raided in match-fixing probe

Sixteen people are suspected of accepting a bribe, three others are suspected of paying a bribe, and one person is suspected of embezzlement and both paying and accepting bribes, according to Prague prosecutor Daniela Bártíková. Nineteen people were detained, authorities said.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:26 IST
Czech police raided the country's soccer association headquarters Friday as part of a corruption and match-fixing investigation targeting 20 people. Sixteen people are suspected of accepting a bribe, three others are suspected of paying a bribe, and one person is suspected of embezzlement and both paying and accepting bribes, according to Prague prosecutor Daniela Bártíková.

Nineteen people were detained, authorities said. The suspects were identified only as being from the “Czech soccer community.” The Czech soccer association said police raided its headquarters in Prague on Friday, and that it was cooperating with investigators.

Police said they conducted raids at several locations across the country but gave no other details. Prosecutors and the association did not confirm media reports that association vice chairman Roman Berbr was among those detained.

Local media reported that the suspects might have targeted matches in lower-tier competitions..

