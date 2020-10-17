Sony PS5 to be priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 for Digital Edition in India

Sony has revealed the pricing details of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PS5 Digital Edition console along with its accessories and new game titles coming to the consoles.

In India, the PS5 will cost Rs 49,990, exactly the same as Microsoft's most powerful Xbox Series X while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990. As for the accessories, the DualSense Wireless Controller is priced at Rs 5,990, HD Camera at Rs 5,190, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, Media Remote at Rs 2,590 and DualSense Charging Station at Rs 2,590.

The newly-announced games coming to the new consoles include - Demon's Souls at Rs. 4,999, Destruction Allstars at Rs. 4,999, Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 4,999 and Sackboy A Big Adventure at Rs. 3,999.

As of this writing, the company hasn't revealed the exact release date for PS5 console India, itis expected to arrive in November.

PlayStation 5 (PS5): Features

PS5 is the successor to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console. The upcoming game console from Sony will come with stunning games and features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine in supported games, ray tracing technology, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output support on 4k displays, HDR technology and 8K output.