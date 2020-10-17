Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony PS5 to be priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 for Digital Edition in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:27 IST
Sony PS5 to be priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 for Digital Edition in India

Sony has revealed the pricing details of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PS5 Digital Edition console along with its accessories and new game titles coming to the consoles.

In India, the PS5 will cost Rs 49,990, exactly the same as Microsoft's most powerful Xbox Series X while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990. As for the accessories, the DualSense Wireless Controller is priced at Rs 5,990, HD Camera at Rs 5,190, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, Media Remote at Rs 2,590 and DualSense Charging Station at Rs 2,590.

The newly-announced games coming to the new consoles include - Demon's Souls at Rs. 4,999, Destruction Allstars at Rs. 4,999, Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 4,999 and Sackboy A Big Adventure at Rs. 3,999.

As of this writing, the company hasn't revealed the exact release date for PS5 console India, itis expected to arrive in November.

PlayStation 5 (PS5): Features

PS5 is the successor to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console. The upcoming game console from Sony will come with stunning games and features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine in supported games, ray tracing technology, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output support on 4k displays, HDR technology and 8K output.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - The teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached...

Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-yr celebrations

The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP, on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name. Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrat...

C'garh: Elephant calf drowns in pond in Korba district

A one-month-old elephant calf drowned in a pond when it had gone to drink water with its herd in a forest of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Kendai f...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020