Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG launches world’s first rollable TV; boasts 65-inch OLED display

Unlike other TVs, LG's rollable OLED TV has the ability to transform into three different viewing formats - Full View, Line View and Zero View. It can disappear from view and the surrounding space at the touch of a button.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:14 IST
LG launches world’s first rollable TV; boasts 65-inch OLED display
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics today announced the launch of the world's first rollable TV, LG Signature OLED R (model RX) in South Korea. The first-of-its-kind TV is available for purchase at KRW 100 million (USD 87,000) at seven major consumer electronics stores throughout the country.

LG Signature OLED R comes in four color options- Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue and Toffee Brown. Further, buyers can engrave a name or message on the aluminum base.

Image: LG Signature OLED R - Full View (L) and Zero View (R)

Talking about the specifications, the LG Signature OLED R comes with a 65-inch flexible 4k OLED display leveraging self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control. Unlike other TVs, LG's rollable OLED TV has the ability to transform into three different viewing formats:

  • Full View - allows viewing of the entire screen
  • Line View - only a part of the screen is exposed
  • Zero View- the TV completely disappears from view and the surrounding space at the touch of a button.

Image Credit: LG Electronics (LG Signature OLED R / Line View)

Under the hood, the TV packs Gen 3 Alpha 9, a deep learning-based artificial intelligence processor and runs on the webOS 5.0 operating system. For connectivity, it has 4 x HDMI ports and 3 x USB ports and 100W speakers that deliver high-quality distortion-free sound and can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when the TV is in the zero-view state.

"LG SIGNATURE OLED R is the very definition of exclusive; a masterpiece that will be appreciated by customers who demand the very best and can recognize the true value of game-changing innovation. Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement any lifestyle," LG said in a statement on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign succeeds with 65 per cent reduction in malaria cases

Raipur Chattisgarh India, October 20 ANINewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 per cent in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared...

China shares claw higher as economic recovery quickens

China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the worlds second-largest economy. At the clo...

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance 'ex post facto', NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage.

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance ex post facto, NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage....

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020