LG launches world’s first rollable TV; boasts 65-inch OLED display

LG Electronics today announced the launch of the world's first rollable TV, LG Signature OLED R (model RX) in South Korea. The first-of-its-kind TV is available for purchase at KRW 100 million (USD 87,000) at seven major consumer electronics stores throughout the country.

LG Signature OLED R comes in four color options- Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue and Toffee Brown. Further, buyers can engrave a name or message on the aluminum base.

Image: LG Signature OLED R - Full View (L) and Zero View (R)

Talking about the specifications, the LG Signature OLED R comes with a 65-inch flexible 4k OLED display leveraging self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control. Unlike other TVs, LG's rollable OLED TV has the ability to transform into three different viewing formats:

Full View - allows viewing of the entire screen

Line View - only a part of the screen is exposed

Zero View- the TV completely disappears from view and the surrounding space at the touch of a button.

Image Credit: LG Electronics (LG Signature OLED R / Line View)

Under the hood, the TV packs Gen 3 Alpha 9, a deep learning-based artificial intelligence processor and runs on the webOS 5.0 operating system. For connectivity, it has 4 x HDMI ports and 3 x USB ports and 100W speakers that deliver high-quality distortion-free sound and can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when the TV is in the zero-view state.

"LG SIGNATURE OLED R is the very definition of exclusive; a masterpiece that will be appreciated by customers who demand the very best and can recognize the true value of game-changing innovation. Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement any lifestyle," LG said in a statement on Tuesday.