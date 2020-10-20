Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara leading cities in mobile gaming experience: Opensignal

Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara have been rated as top Indian cities in terms of overall mobile gaming experience, according to a ranking released by mobile analytics and insights company Opensignal on Tuesday. Opensignal analysed the mobile network experience in 48 of India's largest cities to see how they stacked-up on its games experience metrics. The ranking represented how users perceive real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on cellular networks - on a scale of 100 - across some of the most popular genres.

"The best games experience was enjoyed by our users in Gujarat's metro city of Ahmedabad with a score of 71.7, followed by Navi Mumbai (70.1) and Vadodara (69.8)," Opensignal said releasing its findings. Notably, Ahmedabad and Mumbai were the only tier I locations that found a spot in the top ten cities, along with tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Surat, Thane, and Rajkot.

"We found that cities in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra dominated our measure of mobile gaming experience in India — seven of the top ten cities hail from either of the states," it said. As per Opensignal findings, only four out of eight tier 1 cities made it to the top 20, with users in Chennai and Hyderabad reporting scores of 63.6 points and 63.1 points respectively, while other tier 1 cities like Pune (61.5), Bangalore (61.3), Delhi (59.8) and Kolkata (57.2) were placed further below in the lower half of the chart.

"On the back of growing penetration of affordable smartphones, low-cost data, and improved bandwidth, the number of online gamers has risen exponentially over the last couple of years. And with the growing popularity of e-sports, mobile gaming has established a foothold beyond the metros to tier 2, tier 3 cities," it said.