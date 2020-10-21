Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch very soon in India

The Vivo V20 series made its India debut early last week with the launch of the Vivo V20 smartphone. The company is now gearing up to launch the two other models in the series- Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro 5G - in India.

While Vivo hasn't revealed the exact launch date, Jerome Chen, CEO of Vivo India, said in a video message on Twitter that the company will soon launch the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro 5G in the country.

20th, Oct. 2020. vivo V20 is available today.Let us enjoy the splendid design and best selfie camera experience.#vivoV20#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/v0G37RBBh9 — Jerome Chen (@JCvivoIndia) October 20, 2020

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G features a 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone comes with an AG Matte Glass finish that makes it fingerprint and scratch-resistant.

The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP mono lens and an 8MP versatile lens that can be used for capturing wide-angle, macro and bokeh shots. On the front, there is a 44MP+8MP dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie mode, and dual-view video support.

Connectivity options include- 5G (SA/NSA), Wifi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm jack. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.