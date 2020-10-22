U.S. FCC calls June T-Mobile network outage 'a failure'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:51 IST
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday a June nationwide T-Mobile outage was a "failure" and said the company did not follow several established network reliability best practices that it could have.
The June 15 outage on T-Mobile's U.S. wireless networks lasted over 12 hours, disrupting calling and texting services nationwide and access to data service in some areas, the FCC said, adding at least 41% of all calls on T-Mobile's network failed during the outage. T-Mobile did not immediately comment.
