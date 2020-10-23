Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

Russia obtained public voter information and Iran sent spoofed emails to U.S. voters in an attempt to intimidate them, Ratcliffe said. U.S. officials were careful in Thursday's warning to emphasize that they had no information to indicate the hackers had intentionally disrupted any elections or government operations.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 06:18 IST
Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into U.S. state and local government computer networks and in two instances were successful, U.S. government agencies said on Thursday - the second major warning over foreign hacking in as many days. In an alert less than two weeks before the U.S. election, the agencies said that a Russian group, sometimes called Berserk Bear or Dragonfly by researchers, had targeted dozens of state, local, tribal and territorial U.S. governments as well as aviation networks.

"Since at least September 2020, a Russian state-sponsored ... actor ... has conducted a campaign against a wide variety of U.S. targets," the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security said. The hackers successfully broke into an unspecified number of networks and, as of earlier this month, had stolen data from two of them, the agencies said in a posting on the website of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

The names of the targeted governments were not disclosed. DHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI provided no further details but said in a statement that it was "shining a spotlight on Russia's nefarious behavior." In response to a request for comment, the Russian Embassy in Washington pointed to recent comments by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling such allegations "absolutely groundless."

The alert comes amid heightened concern about hacking ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. Many in the United States have worried about a potential repeat of 2016, when hackers alleged to be working for Russia's military intelligence stole and released emails belonging to prominent U.S. Democrats and other political figures, according to U.S. intelligence agencies and government officials.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, seeking to undermine Americans’ confidence in the integrity of the vote and spread misinformation in an attempt to sway its outcome. Russia obtained public voter information and Iran sent spoofed emails to U.S. voters in an attempt to intimidate them, Ratcliffe said.

U.S. officials were careful in Thursday's warning to emphasize that they had no information to indicate the hackers had intentionally disrupted any elections or government operations. "However, the actor may be seeking access to obtain future disruption options, to influence U.S. policies and actions, or to delegitimize (state and local) government entities," the alert said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rugby League-Penrith power meets Melbourne guile in NRL final

Penrith Panthers will ride a 17-match winning streak into the National Rugby League final this weekend looking to bag a first title since 2003 and ruin what might be the last outing for Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith.The 2020 season ...

Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden begins

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are face-to-face in their final presidential debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3. A planned second debate on October...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunak announces more generous UK jobs support scheme httpson.ft.com35ocAARAirbus set to boost p...

COVID-19 to push 150-175 mn more people into extreme poverty: UN expert

Between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert said at the UN. Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said that between 150 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020