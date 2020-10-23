Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Q52 renders, key specs leaked ahead of official debut

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:24 IST
LG Q52 renders, key specs leaked ahead of official debut
Image Credit: Chehwa Channel

LG is expected to launch a new Q-series smartphone and the successor to the LG Q51 very soon. While there is no official confirmation about the device's launch, the LG Q52 has been spotted on various certification websites suggesting its arrival.

As per the latest leak, the LG Q52 could be priced around KRW300,000 and is said to be offered in Silky White and Silky Red color options

LG Q52 Specifications

The LG Q52 is said to feature a 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. The leaked images show a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker grille housed at the bottom.

Image Credit: Chehwa Channel

The phone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the LG Q52 will come with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the punch-hole will house a 16MP selfie camera.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan youngster starts volunteer online message counseling

Suicides are on the rise among Japanese teens and that worries 21-year-old Koki Ozora, who grew up depressed and lonely. His nonprofit Anata no Ibasho, or A Place for You, is run entirely by volunteers. It offers a 24-hour text-messaging se...

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020