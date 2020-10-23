LG Q52 renders, key specs leaked ahead of official debut

LG is expected to launch a new Q-series smartphone and the successor to the LG Q51 very soon. While there is no official confirmation about the device's launch, the LG Q52 has been spotted on various certification websites suggesting its arrival.

As per the latest leak, the LG Q52 could be priced around KRW300,000 and is said to be offered in Silky White and Silky Red color options

LG Q52 Specifications

The LG Q52 is said to feature a 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. The leaked images show a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker grille housed at the bottom.

Image Credit: Chehwa Channel

The phone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the LG Q52 will come with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the punch-hole will house a 16MP selfie camera.