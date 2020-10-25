Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai man posed as film star to lure minors online, sold child porn to international 'clients': CBI

The agency has charged him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act. Recently, the CBI had booked another person for allegedly selling child sexual abuse material (CSAM) for Rs 250 using messaging application Telegram through three accounts and 20 groups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:11 IST
Mumbai man posed as film star to lure minors online, sold child porn to international 'clients': CBI

The CBI has booked a Mumbai-based small time TV artist for allegedly running an international racket of selling sexually explicit content comprising minors from abroad, obtained by enticing and blackmailing them on Instagram, officials said Sunday. He contacted over 1,000 users including minors between 10-16 years of age across the United States, Europe, and South Asian countries using photo sharing application Instagram, they said.

The agency recently searched the residence of the accused, who claims to be a junior artist in TV serials, from where his mobile phone and laptop have been seized, they said. The forensic analysis of the devices has prima facie provided material related to online sexual abuse which the accused later circulated to his clients internationally over whatsapp and other platforms, they said.

The accused, hailing from Haridwar, would pose as a film star to lure and entice minors into online relationships during which he would ask them for pornographic photographs and videos which he used to trap them into his illicit net, officials said. The accused would take their whatsapp numbers to chat with them and during video calls asked them to perform sexual acts which would be shared with his clients in various countries through Instagram, they said.

In case any victims decided to stop meeting such demands or maintaining contact with him, the accused threatened them by saying he would share their sexually explicit photos with their families and friends, the official said. The agency has charged him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Recently, the CBI had booked another person for allegedly selling child sexual abuse material (CSAM) for Rs 250 using messaging application Telegram through three accounts and 20 groups.  The CBI has a special unit on “Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE)”..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from floods, landslides in Vietnam reaches 130

Hanoi Vietnam, October 25 ANIXinhua The death toll from landslides, floods and other natural disasters triggered by downpours in Vietnams central and central highlands regions since early October has climbed to 130, with another 18 people m...

Germany agrees pay deal with public-sector unions

Germany struck a deal over pay with public-sector unions that will cover about 2.3 million workers employed by municipalities and the federal administration. The Verdi union and public employers said they had agreed an inverse sliding scale...

Philippines reports 2,223 new COVID-19 infections, 370,028 in total

Manila Philippines, October 25 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Sunday reported 2,223 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 370,028.The DOH said 14,944 more patients reco...

WBBL: Sydney Thunder to take knee throughout entire tournament

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the side would be taking the knee throughout the entire Womens Big Bash WBBL to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. All teams have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020