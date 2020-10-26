Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cummins India completes BS-IV emission standard certification tests for wheel equipment

The new BS-IV (construction equipment vehicle) norms for wheeled equipment such as wheel loader, backhoe loaders, compactor, harvester and paver are to be implemented from April 1, 2021, and Cummins India has accomplished the task much ahead of the deadline, the company said in the the release. The latest engine can easily be scaled up to BS-V emission norms and beyond, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:41 IST
Cummins India completes BS-IV emission standard certification tests for wheel equipment

Engines and power equipment manufacturer Cummins India said on Monday it has successfully completed BS-IV emission standard certification tests for its wheel equipment at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The new BS-IV (construction equipment vehicle) norms for wheeled equipment such as wheel loader, backhoe loaders, compactor, harvester and paver are to be implemented from April 1, 2021, and Cummins India has accomplished the task much ahead of the deadline, the company said in the the release.

The latest engine can easily be scaled up to BS-V emission norms and beyond, it said. "As India looks to boost its economy through infrastructure growth, we are all set to evolve from mechanical to new generation, fully electronic engine systems," said Cummins India Managing Director Ashwath Ram.

He added that these new engine systems will be powered by Cummins' best-in-class technology and will ensure higher uptime, better total cost of ownership, easy installation and cleaner emissions and, hence, will deliver superior value to end-users. Cummins India Vice-President (Engine and Component Business) Anjali Pandey said this new four-cylinder, 4.5-litre CEV BS IV-compliant engine system will further help Cummins enhance its presence in the construction segment while meeting stringent emissions standards and providing value to the customers.

Globally, more than one million Euro-VI/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins' engine and after-treatment system, the company said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Insulting Muslims is an abuse of free speech, Iran's Zarif says

Insulting Muslims is an opportunistic abuse of free speech, Irans foreign minister said on Monday, in an apparent reference to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron perceived to be critical of Islam. Muslims are the primary victims of...

Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate takes up nomination

The White House on Monday planned a celebration to celebrate the Republican Senates expected confirmation of President Donald Trumps conservative nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, one a month after a similar event was linked t...

Farmer in Punjab's Jalandhar dies by suicide due to outstanding loans

A farmer hailing from Mosahib village of Jalandhar district allegedly died by suicide due to outstanding loans of around Rs 18 lakh. According to the police, Trilochan Singh committed suicide last night Sunday because of heavy loans under h...

Rugby-Ringrose out for Ireland as Cooney comes back in

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will be out for the rest of the year after suffering a broken jaw in the Six Nations win over Italy at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The 25-year-old collided with the knee of Italy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020