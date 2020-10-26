Left Menu
Mexican president mulls asking U.N. to help get museums to return artifacts

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:18 IST
Mexican president mulls asking U.N. to help get museums to return artifacts
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he is considering appealing to the United Nations for help securing the return to Mexico of pre-Hispanic artifacts held in museums abroad. "I am seriously considering presenting an initiative in the United Nations for the return of these heritage pieces to their original villages," said Lopez Obrador during his morning news conference.

He said the display of the artifacts in European museums was part of "colonialist policy." Lopez Obrador has asked European institutions to send pre-Hispanic artifacts to Mexico to be displayed during events to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec Empire to Spain next year.

Some of the institutions have not yet granted the requests, expressing concern about damage in transport or whether the artifacts will be returned.

