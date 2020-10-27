Made by Google products go green with recycled materials

Left Menu
Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made By Google products.

ANI | California | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:46 IST
Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made By Google products. The company had pledged to achieve the goal by 2022 but have announced that they have achieved it early, The Verge reported.

According to Google sustainability systems architect David Bourne, all the new Pixel and Nest products are now designed with recycled materials. That's not to say its products are made entirely of recycled materials, but they at least include recycled materials somewhere in the product. The back cover of the Pixel 5 is made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium, and the new Nest Audio has 70 per cent recycled plastic, with the sustainable fabric cover it introduced with the Nest Mini last year. And on the newest Nest Thermostat, the trim plate (the part that attaches to the wall) is made from post-consumer recycled plastic, informed Google.

"Google's focus on incorporating recycled materials in our hardware design not only supports our sustainability commitments but also enables our supply chain partners to confidently invest in and develop these types of materials so that the wider consumer electronics industry can use them too," Bourne said in a statement. The company said in September it would run its operations carbon-free by 2030 and that it had purchased enough carbon offsets to cancel out the company's carbon dioxide emissions since its founding in 1998. And starting Monday, it will continue to keep "all shipping of Made by Google hardware to and from direct customers 100 per cent carbon neutral."

It further said of working toward achieving zero-waste-to-landfill certification at all of its final assembly manufacturing sites by 2022, meaning the majority of waste from those operations will be recycled, stated The Verge. (ANI)

