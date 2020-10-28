Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to compensate firms hit by new lockdown measures - sources

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans a coronavirus aid package worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.82 billion) to compensate firms hit by a new round of lockdown measures, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:54 IST
Germany to compensate firms hit by new lockdown measures - sources

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans a coronavirus aid package worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.82 billion) to compensate firms hit by a new round of lockdown measures, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. "The situation is very, very serious. We need far-reaching measures now and we have to cushion their impact financially," Scholz said during a virtual meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state premiers according to participants, according to one of the people.

Scholz wants to pay small and medium-sized firms that will be forced to close 75% of their lost sales in November, the three people said. Large companies should get 70% of lost revenues for next month. ($1 = 0.8461 euros)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal reports record 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries, 60 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,925 COVID-19 patients, taking the the total number of those cured to 3,17,928, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The discharge rate has now improved to 87...

UK's duchess Meghan seeks to delay court battle with newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography...

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, officials said on Wednesday. The proposal will be forwarded to the Railway Board, said...

Pawar takes potshots at Maha Guv over his coffee table book

NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020