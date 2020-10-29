Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getac becomes first manufacturer to bring integrated LiFi technology to rugged mobile computing market

The announcement means customers across a wide range of professional sectors will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of fully rugged reliability and innovative LiFi connectivity in a single device, unlocking a host of powerful new applications and use cases.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:11 IST
Getac becomes first manufacturer to bring integrated LiFi technology to rugged mobile computing market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Company now working closely with selected strategic customers to commercialise new solution based on specific industry applications and requirements TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has announced that it is bringing integrated LiFi technology powered by pureLiFi to the rugged market for the first time. The announcement means customers across a wide range of professional sectors will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of fully rugged reliability and innovative LiFi connectivity in a single device, unlocking a host of powerful new applications and use cases. Previously, users wishing to capitalise on the benefits of LiFi technology had to rely on a USB dongle plugged into the side of their device. This approach is highly vulnerable to even the slightest knock or drop, making it unviable in many working environments, such as those found in the defence, public safety, automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors. With this announcement, users across these sectors will be able to purchase a fully rugged solution with LiFi technology fully integrated into the device. The first Getac device to offer integrated LiFi capability will be the recently launched UX10 fully rugged tablet.

LiFi technology: Secure, high quality, light-based connectivity LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology uses light to transmit data rather than radio frequency, which is the case with traditional technologies such as WiFi, LTE, 4G, 5G etc. This innovative approach has a number of benefits over RF-based technologies including: • Improved privacy and security: Light can be more easily contained than radio waves, and secured in a physical space. As a result, it is much less vulnerable to hacking or hijacking, while giving greater control over network localisation, asset tracking and user authentication. • Superior connection quality: LiFi offers a thousand times the data density of RF-based networks, resulting in enhanced reliability and interference free communications. LiFi also doesn't interfere with RF signals, meaning both networks can be run simultaneously in the same physical space.

• Extremely low latency: Light-based data connections have significantly lower latency than RF-based technology, which can radically enable innovation, automation and the use of advanced applications including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Unlocking powerful new applications across a range of sectors The combination of rugged reliability and LiFi connectivity unlocks a series of powerful new applications across a range of sectors. These include: • Defence: Inherently secure, fully rugged communications solutions that can be rapidly deployed in the field, thanks to minimal cabling requirements.

• Public safety: Lightning fast on-scene data collection and transmission in emergency response scenarios, aided by high quality, low latency LiFi connectivity. • Automotive: Fast, uninterrupted data downloads for upgrading vehicle firmware in highly physical factory or workshop environments.

• Manufacturing and energy : LiFi can help turn old infrastructure into IoT (internet of things), aiding digital transformation in areas where there are concerns over RF-based equipment interfering with safety-critical operations. "At Getac, we work with a huge range of customers across multiple sectors, many of whom have very specific technology requirements and challenges," says Rick Hwang President of Rugged & Video Solutions Business Group at Getac. "Today's announcement once again demonstrates our commitment to solving these challenges by combining powerful new technologies such as LiFi with our proven rugged devices, to create industry leading solutions that excel in even the most adverse operational environments." About Getac Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2019 annual revenue $40 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Today, Getac's business coverage includes rugged notebooks and tablet solutions, not only for the military, but also for the automotive and process industry, the police, fire departments as well as utility, manufacturing, transportation and logistics customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318781/Getac_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321662/Getac_Manufacturing.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321922/Getac_Li_Fi.jpg

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

2+2 ministerial dialogue brought 'unprecedented cooperation' between India, US: lawmakers

Two eminent American lawmakers have welcomed the successful conclusion of the 22 ministerial dialogue between India and the US, saying that the deliberations brought unprecedented cooperation between the two countries. During the third edit...

Maha: Banned tobacco items worth over Rs 76L seized; 2 held

Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 76 lakh from a truck in Maharashtras Palghar strict, an official said on Thursday. Two persons have also been arrested in this connection, he said.Acting on a tip-off,...

Court grants ED 7 days custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who was arrested by the E...

Brian Tyree Henry joins Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of the action-thriller Bullet Train, featuring Brad Pitt. The film is based on Isaka Kotars Japanese novel Maria Beetle and will be directed by David Leitch.Zak Olke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020