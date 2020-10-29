Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Japanese gymnast Uchimura tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of key meet

In an interview with Reuters earlier this week, Watanabe said he hoped this meet would open the door towards holding a successful Olympics next year.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:43 IST
Olympics-Japanese gymnast Uchimura tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of key meet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura has tested positive for COVID-19 ten days before he was due to take part in an international meet seen as a major test of Tokyo's capacity to hold events ahead of next year's Olympics, organisers announced on Thursday.

Organisers said it was unclear whether Uchimura, who is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, will be pulling out of the Nov. 8 meet that will also feature athletes from China, Russia and the United States. Despite a lengthy recent injury record, 31-year-old Uchimura was set to be the main attraction for the 2,000 fans allowed to watch the event at Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

The president of the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique, Morinari Watanabe, told reporters during an online news conference on Thursday that Uchimura was asymptomatic. Watanabe added that all the other members of the Japanese team have so far tested negative but would be having further tests now.

He also said that the event, the Friendship and Solidarity Competition at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, would go ahead even if the Japanese team had to withdraw and that all the international athletes had so far tested negative. In an interview with Reuters earlier this week, Watanabe said he hoped this meet would open the door towards holding a successful Olympics next year.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP chief meets family of Dalit man killed during brawl, hands over Rs 5 lakh assistance

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday met the family of a Dalit man, who was killed during a brawl over playing music, and handed over a financial assistance of Rs five lakh to them. Gupta demanded the Aam Aadmi Party AAP government provi...

MFI borrowers to benefit from ex-gratia payment of interest scheme

Thousands of clients of NBFC- MFIs will benefit from the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to certain categories of borrowers, an official said on Thursday. ...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy notches record growth in third quarter

The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than 3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or m...

44 per cent Policybazaar Customers' Pan-India Own a Term Life Insurance Plan - Policybazaar Survey

Gurugram Haryana India, Oct 29 ANINewsVoir Policybazaars continued investment in driving awareness on the need for term insurance and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has helped narrowed the worlds largest protection gap, which is in India. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020