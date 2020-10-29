Cabinet approves memorandum of cooperation between India, Japan for ICT

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for signing a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan in the field of Information and Communication Technologies. The MoC is aimed at cooperation in areas such as 5G network, telecom security, submarine cable, certification of communication equipment, utilisation of latest wireless technologies and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), ICT capacity building, public protection and disaster relief, Artificial Intelligence (AI) / blockchain, spectrum chain, spectrum management, cooperation on multilateral platforms, an official release said.

The Cabinet "has given its approval for signing Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on bilateral cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technologies," it said. The pact will contribute towards strengthening of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of communications and serve as a strategic initiative in India, given that Japan is an important partner with "special strategic and global partnership" status.

"The MoC will further enhance opportunities for India to get into global standardisation process. Co-operation in ICTs technologies will help in strengthening ICTs infrastructure in the country," the release said. Cooperation in the development of future submarine cable networks and technologies will help in boosting connectivity of mainland India to remote areas. It also aims to promote human capacity building in the field of ICT and further development of the startup ecosystem, which will contribute to realising the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.