You can now set Google Chat status as 'away' in Gmail

Google Chat users can now set their status as "away" in Gmail. Selecting the new 'set as away' status will show Chat users as offline to others, even if they are active.

"When you set your status to away, you will show as offline to others, even when you're active, helping you to focus solely on your work uninterrupted," said Google.

The new presence menu in Gmail appears to the right of the search bar and allows users to choose one of the three available options-

Automatic: Based on activity in Gmail

Do not Disturb: Mute notifications

Set as away

In addition to showing the status mode, the indicator shows status icon- Green (active), Red (do not disturb) White (Away) and Orange (idle).

When the "Do not disturb" mode is selected, users can select how long to mute their notifications. In Gmail on the web, if a user is inactive for more than 15 minutes, the status will switch to 'away'.

Notably, for those still using chat in classic Hangouts, disabling the "Show when you were last active" setting will now show them as away in Google Chat.

The new feature is rolling out to Gmail on the web and the Gmail iOS app with the Android app shortly joining the list. It is available to Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. It is not available for Essentials customers.