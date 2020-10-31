Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honor 10X Lite with Kirin 710 SoC and 48MP AI quad-camera goes official

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:57 IST
Honor 10X Lite with Kirin 710 SoC and 48MP AI quad-camera goes official
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The Honor 10X Lite has gone official in Saudi Arabia and will soon be heading to Russia. The device comes with an FHD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC, 48MP AI quad camera and fast-charging capability.

Priced at SAR799 (approx. Rs 15,900), the Honor 10X Lite is available for purchase in three color variants- Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, Emerald Green- in Saudi Arabia. The phone will go on sale in the Russian market starting November 6.

Honor 10X Lite: Specifications

The Honor 10X Lite sports a 6.6 inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. For biometric authentication, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the phone has the Kirin 710 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

In the optics department, the device houses an 8MP selfie camera housed in a center punch-hole and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Honor 10X Lite runs on Honor Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Connectivity options onboard the device include- WiFi5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for rape bid on 4-year-old in UP's Hamirpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl here, police saidAccording to Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh, the girls father alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, took his...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

A recently formed committee to look into issues of sugarcane farmers in Goa will work towards encouraging increase in cultivation to bring back the sectors glory years, its chief said on Saturday. The Goa government this week set up a 23-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020