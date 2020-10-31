Honor 10X Lite with Kirin 710 SoC and 48MP AI quad-camera goes official

The Honor 10X Lite has gone official in Saudi Arabia and will soon be heading to Russia. The device comes with an FHD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC, 48MP AI quad camera and fast-charging capability.

Priced at SAR799 (approx. Rs 15,900), the Honor 10X Lite is available for purchase in three color variants- Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, Emerald Green- in Saudi Arabia. The phone will go on sale in the Russian market starting November 6.

Honor 10X Lite: Specifications

The Honor 10X Lite sports a 6.6 inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. For biometric authentication, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the phone has the Kirin 710 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

In the optics department, the device houses an 8MP selfie camera housed in a center punch-hole and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Honor 10X Lite runs on Honor Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Connectivity options onboard the device include- WiFi5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.