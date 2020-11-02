Vivo V20 SE with SD665 SoC and 48MP triple camera launched in India

The Vivo V20 SE has been launched in India as the companies latest V-series offering in the country. The phone will go on sale starting November 3 via the Vivo India E-Store, Flipkart and as well as through partner retail stores across the country.

The Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs 20,990 for the only 8GB+128GB model and will be offered in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green color options.

Vivo V20 SE: Specifications

Display

The Vivo V20 SE boasts a 3D curved body and a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device measures 161.00x74.08x7.83mm and weighs just 171g.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo V20 SE has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 and is fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast-charging technology that charges from 0% to 62% in just 30 minutes.

Optics

The Vivo V20 SE comes with a triple rear camera array that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide angle-cum-macro camera and a 2-megapixel Bokeh lens.

On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the phone include- 4G VoLTE, Wifi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM, USB-type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.